Overseas counter at Guwahati Railway station for NJP-DHAKA-NJP Mitali Express

The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has started operating an overseas ticketing counter at Guwahati railway station to facilitate travellers of both up and down New Jalpaiguri–Dhaka–New Jalpaiguri Mitali Express. The counter will remain open on all working days from 8 am to 8 pm, an NF Railway spokesperson said on Friday. The opening of the overseas counter at Guwahati railway station will benefit tourists, traders and others from Assam and its adjacent states like Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland who would like to avail the services of Mitali Express. Earlier tickets for the Mitali express could be purchased only from Kolkata and New Jalpaiguri stations. Mitali Express train, connecting India with Bangladesh, was flagged off on June one, 2022. The New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka Cantonment Mitali Express runs twice a week leaving New Jalpaiguri at 11:45 hours (IST) on every Sunday and Wednesday to reach Dhaka Cantonment at 22:30 hours (BST) the same day. In the return direction, the Dhaka Cantonment-New Jalpaiguri Mitali Express also runs two days a week on Monday and Thursday leaving Dhaka Cantonment at 21:50 hours (BST) to reach New Jalpaiguri at 07:15 hours (IST) on Tuesday and Friday.

The passengers are requested to carry valid passports and visa for booking of tickets at the overseas counter, the spokesperson added.

