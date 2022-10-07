Gold worth Rs 4 crore seized at Hyderabad Airport

Customs officials here on Friday said they seized gold worth over Rs four crore at the Hyderabad International Airport in two incidents.

In one case, the officials, in a social media post, said based on inputs, they intercepted a passenger who arrived from Dubai and found the yellow metal concealed in an air-compressor weighing 4.895 kg and valued at Rs. 2,57,47,700.

In the other, the Customs intercepted two passengers arriving from Dubai and seized gold bars of 2.8 kg worth Rs 1,47,28,000 hidden in their check-in baggage.

