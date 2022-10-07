IOL receives certification to supply ethyl acetate in Europe

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals (IOL) on Friday announced it has received REACH certification for supply of ethyl acetate across European markets.

The company exports ethyl acetate to more than 40 countries, it said in a statement.

IOL also announced the appointment of REACHLaw as its Only Representative (OR) to assist the company in broadening arms and expanding territory in the European nations.

REACH is a regulation of the European Union (EU), adopted to strengthen the protection of human health and the environment.

The law aims at boosting the competitiveness of the EU Chemicals Sector.

