DPSUs indigenised 72 items before their original timelines: Govt

The defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) have carried out indigenisation of 72 sub-systems and components much before their original timelines, the defence ministry said on Friday.

''Putting Atmanirbhar Bharat on fast track, 72 items out of a total of 214 items mentioned in the first and second positive indigenisation lists (PIL) have been indigenised by DPSUs well before their original indigenisation timelines of December 2023, December 2024 and December 2025,'' the ministry said. It said the main sub-systems and line replacement units that were indigenised include the magazine fire-fighting system for ships, the steering gear system, pressurised containers for Akash missiles and the prism optical instrument for battle tanks.

''Besides these items, some critical components include intermediate castings for helicopters, polychropene rubber bands for submarines and high-pressure regulating valves for ships,'' the ministry said.

It added that the items that were indigenised will be procured only from the Indian industry.

''This also reinforces the growing confidence of the government in the capabilities of the domestic industry for supplying items of international standards to meet the demand of the armed forces,'' the ministry said in a statement.

The government has initiated a series of measures in the last few years to boost domestic defence manufacturing.

India has been one of the largest importers of arms globally. According to estimates, the Indian armed forces are projected to spend around USD 130 billion (one billion is equal to 100 crore) in capital procurement in the next five years.

The government now wants to reduce the dependence on imported military platforms and has decided to support domestic defence manufacturing.

The defence ministry has set a goal of a turnover of USD 25 billion (Rs 1.75 lakh crore) in defence manufacturing in the next five years, including an export target of USD 5 billion worth of military hardware.

