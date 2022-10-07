Left Menu

UN nations reach long-term aviation climate goal

Updated: 07-10-2022 20:53 IST
A UN body on Friday agreed to a long-term aspirational goal for aviation of net zero emissions by 2050, despite pushback from China and Russia, as countries aligned overwhelmingly with airlines amid mounting pressure to curb pollution from flights.

The decision, described as a "compromise" by several European countries who wanted a more ambitious target, was approved by the 193-nation International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) assembly, held every three years. (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

