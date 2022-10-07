Left Menu

Gold rises Rs 37; silver gains Rs 311

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 21:06 IST
Gold price in the national capital rose Rs 37 to Rs 52,300 per 10 grams on Friday amid depreciation in rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had touched Rs 52,263 per 10 grams.

Silver also gained Rs 311 to Rs 62,022 per kg from Rs 61,711 per kg.

The rupee depreciated 16 paise to an all-time low of 82.33 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday as a firm American currency and risk-averse sentiment among investors weighed on the local unit.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,711.16 per ounce while silver was up at USD 20.73 per ounce.

''Spot COMEX Gold last quoted at USD 1,711.16 per ounce, while the Indian gold prices trade higher amid a weaker rupee and strong physical gold demand,'' said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

