Left Menu

Bank credit growth accelerates to 16.28 pc for fortnight ended Sept 23

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 21:11 IST
Bank credit growth accelerates to 16.28 pc for fortnight ended Sept 23
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Oct 7 (PT) Bank credit growth accelerated to 16.28 per cent for the fortnight ended September 23, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

The overall non-food credit stood at Rs 130.06 lakh crore as on September 23 as against Rs 111.85 lakh crore in the year-ago period on September 24, 2021.

It was at Rs 129.25 lakh crore in the fortnight ago on September 9, as per the provisional figures reported by lenders and released by RBI.

The deposit growth was at 8.96 per cent for the fortnight ended September 23.

The overall deposits stood at Rs 174.54 lakh crore on that date as against Rs 160.19 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

It can be noted that the current fiscal has seen a steady rise in credit growth due to economic growth, borrowers' shift to banks as against other credit substitutes amid rising interest rates and other factors.

In FY 2021-22, bank credit rose by 8.59 per cent and deposit by 8.94 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022