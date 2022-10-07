EU will seek extra common funding to help countries with energy transition, von der Leyen says
The European Union will seek to find more funding to help member states rid themselves of dependence on fossil fuels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.
"We will be looking at additional funding on a European level so that all member states have the same opportunity to invest in the transition," von der Leyen told a news conference after an EU summer in Prague.
