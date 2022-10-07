Left Menu

Mumbai: Four Italians held for trespassing into metro rail station to spray graffiti remanded in judicial custody

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 21:32 IST
Mumbai: Four Italians held for trespassing into metro rail station to spray graffiti remanded in judicial custody
Four Italian nationals arrested for allegedly trespassing into Charkop metro rail station in north Mumbai have been remanded in judicial custody, a police official said on Friday.

They had entered Charkop metro rail station in Kandivali and were spotted on the tracks on September 26, after which they were apprehended following a complaint by metro authorities at MHB Colony police station, he said.

''Our probe has found the four are graffiti artists from Italy and spray-paint trains across the world. They had entered India on tourist visas,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

