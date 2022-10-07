DPIIT asks enterprises to flag issues faced in starting, running business

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 22:09 IST
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Friday asked enterprises to flag issues faced in starting and running a business with an aim to improve ease of doing business.

To further improve the business climate, the DPIIT is inviting suggestions from businesses and citizens on the issue, an official statement said.

Any minor violation under different provisions/sections can be suggested for decriminalisation, it said.

''The aim is to make 'New India' a preferred investment destination across the globe and ensure hassle-free service delivery to the ultimate beneficiary,'' it added.

Suggestion campaign is live on Innovate platform of MyGov till October 15, it said.

Issues over which suggestions can be given include getting permissions, approvals; renewal of certificates, licenses; decriminalisation of minor offences; filings/returns; and inspections/audits.

The other issues included online systems/process; maintaining registers & records; applying for incentives; payment of incentives; procedural/guidelines related and payment mechanism.

