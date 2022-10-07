Process for return of Indian students to China underway: MEA

The process for return of Indian students to China is underway, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

Thousands of Indian students were unable to return to China for over two years due to Beijing's COVID-19 restrictions.

India has been pressing China to facilitate the return of the Indian students so that they can resume their studies.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the process of return of Indian students to China has been kicked off. According to information, the return of Indian students to China is now underway, he said at a media briefing. ''Our mission in Beijing continued to press and pursue the Chinese side for completing the necessary formalities for enabling Indian students to return to China at an early date,'' he said. ''I would advise the students to stay in touch with their universities for carrying out procedures for obtaining a visa and returning to China,'' he said. ''Our mission and consulates in China stand ready to respond to students' requests for advice or facilitation to the best of their capabilities,'' he said.

