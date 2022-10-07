Left Menu

Process for return of Indian students to China underway: MEA

According to information, the return of Indian students to China is now underway, he said at a media briefing. Our mission in Beijing continued to press and pursue the Chinese side for completing the necessary formalities for enabling Indian students to return to China at an early date, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 22:32 IST
Process for return of Indian students to China underway: MEA
  • Country:
  • India

The process for return of Indian students to China is underway, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

Thousands of Indian students were unable to return to China for over two years due to Beijing's COVID-19 restrictions.

India has been pressing China to facilitate the return of the Indian students so that they can resume their studies.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the process of return of Indian students to China has been kicked off. According to information, the return of Indian students to China is now underway, he said at a media briefing. ''Our mission in Beijing continued to press and pursue the Chinese side for completing the necessary formalities for enabling Indian students to return to China at an early date,'' he said. ''I would advise the students to stay in touch with their universities for carrying out procedures for obtaining a visa and returning to China,'' he said. ''Our mission and consulates in China stand ready to respond to students' requests for advice or facilitation to the best of their capabilities,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022