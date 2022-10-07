Left Menu

Brickwork Ratings says considering appropriate legal recourse against Sebi order

Brickwork Ratings on Friday said it is considering appropriate legal recourse, a day after the market regulator Sebi cancelled the registration of the credit rating agency and directed it to wind down operations in six months.In its order, Sebi highlighted several violations by Brickwork, including that it failed to follow a proper rating process and exercise due diligence while providing ratings.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 22:43 IST
Brickwork Ratings says considering appropriate legal recourse against Sebi order
  • Country:
  • India

Brickwork Ratings on Friday said it is considering appropriate legal recourse, a day after the market regulator ​Sebi ​cancelled the registration of the credit rating agency and directed it to wind down operations in six months.

In its order, Sebi highlighted several violations by Brickwork, including that it failed to follow a proper rating process and exercise due diligence while providing ratings. On Friday, the rating agency expressed disappointment at Sebi's ruling.

''Brickwork Ratings is fully cooperating with the authorities to ensure all compliances are satisfactorily met. In parallel, the company is also considering appropriate legal recourse in the matter,'' it said in a statement.

According to the statement, Sebi's suggestions pursuant to prior inspections had always been taken in the right spirit and tha​t​ the company has implemented robust software development to address some of the issues.

''In addition, timely course correction measures have been taken to align with regulatory instructions and industry best practices. Brickwork Ratings has always striven to ensure compliance to the highest standards in its rating practices with strong internal checks and balances throughout,'' it added.

Under such circumstances, Brickwork Ratings said it finds the recent allegations to be a shocking development.

Among other directions, Sebi has also barred the credit rating agency from taking any new clients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022