Gold worth Rs 17.77 lakh seized at Amritsar airport

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 07-10-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 23:15 IST
Gold worth Rs 17.77 lakh seized at Amritsar airport
  • Country:
  • India

The customs department here on Friday said it has seized 336 grams of gold worth Rs 17.77 lakh at the Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport.

It said customs officials at the airport intercepted two passengers who had arrived on a domestic flight from Mumbai.

On examination of their cabin bags, the officers found 401 gram of gold paste. A total of 336 grams of gold of 24 carat purity valued Rs 17.77 lakhs was extracted from the paste, the department said in a statement.

On further interrogation, the passengers disclosed that the gold was smuggled in from Dubai on the same aircraft and they had boarded the flight at Mumbai and taken the delivery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

