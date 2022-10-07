Adani Group announces to invest Rs 65,000 cr in Rajasthan

Adani Group will invest Rs 65,000 crore in Rajasthan over the next 5 to 7 years in setting up a mega 10,000 MW solar power capacity and creating over 40,000 direct and indirect jobs. At the inaugural session of the Invest Rajasthan 2022 Summit in Jaipur on Friday, the Adani Group Chairman said, "Combining all ongoing and future investments, we anticipate investing an additional Rs65,000 crore in Rajasthan over the next 5 to 7 years and creating over 40,000 direct and indirect jobs."

Many captains of the industry, such as Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, Tata Power CEO & MD Praveer Sinha, DCM Shriram CMD Ajay S Shriram and ArcelorMittal Chairman & CEO Lakshmi Mittal were present during the inauguration. "We will give full cooperation in constructing a cricket stadium in Udaipur. We also discussed which districts in the state do not have a medical college, and how we can help the state in this direction," Gautam Adani said.

"While we already have three cement plants and limestone mining assets, a significant part of our capacity expansion will continue to happen in Rajasthan. We anticipate investing another Rs 7,000 crore to double our cement manufacturing capacity in the state," he said. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced to create Rajasthan Industrial Security Force (RISF) like Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in the state to provide a conducive and safe environment to the industries.

"A security force on the line of CISF will be created. As like CISF, RISF will be created in Rajasthan state to provide a conducive and safe environment to the industries," Gehlot said while inaugurating the two-day 'Invest Rajasthan Summit-2022'. The Chief Minister also informed that under the current year's proposed budget, Rs 250-250 crore provisions have been made for developing a multi-story industrial complex at Greater Bhiwadi and Boronada in Jodhpur. "This will benefit the manufacturing and service sector units of the state."

Hosted by the Rajasthan government, the first day of the summit began with a grand inaugural ceremony with the presence of luminaries of the most prestigious corporate groups around the globe including Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, The Tata Power Company Limited; Dr Anish Shah, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd; B Santhanam, CEO, Asia Pacific and India Region, and Chairman, Saint-Gobain India; Ajay S Shriram, Chairman & Senior Managing Director, DCM Shriram Limited; C K Birla, Chairman, National Engineering Industries Ltd; Sudhir Mehta Chairman, Torrent Group; Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Group; and Gautam Adani, Founder & Chairman, Adani Group. Adani Group chairman also said: "It is a privilege to be attending the Invest Rajasthan 2022 Summit and have this opportunity to talk about the existing presence and future plans of the Adani Group in this magnificent 'Land of Kings' we call Rajasthan. This is the soil that gave us some of our bravest national figures - Hammira Deva, Maharana Kumbha, Hemchandra Vikramaditya, Maharaja Suraj Mal and, of course, Maharana Pratap. The toughest of the deserts gave us the greatest of our warriors. No wonder - I find every visit to Rajasthan, personally very inspiring!"

The summit will witness invigorating conclaves and panel discussions on key sectors with interesting viewpoints being shared by some of the biggest industry experts and leaders. Gautam Adani also said: "In renewables, another 10,000 mw, with an investment of Rs50,000 crore is under implementation and this will be commissioned progressively over the next five years. We already have achieved commercial operation of the world's largest wind-solar hybrid power plant here." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)