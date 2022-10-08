Health News Roundup: Former J&J executive emerges as front-runner for Biogen top job; Becton Dickinson recalls 17 versions of sterilization containers - WSJ and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Former J&J executive emerges as front-runner for Biogen top job - STAT News

Mathai Mammen, a former executive at drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, has emerged as a top candidate to head Biogen as chief executive officer, news website STAT reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the discussions. In May, Biogen announced that its chief Michel Vounatsos was stepping down amid the company pulling back on selling its controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.

Becton Dickinson recalls 17 versions of sterilization containers - WSJ

Medical device-maker Becton Dickinson & Co has issued a voluntary recall of 17 versions of its sterilization containers, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Friday citing a company letter to customers sent this week. The reusable containers, which are sold under the brand name Genesis Sterrad, are used by hospitals for storing surgical instruments before and after sterilization.

Omicron BA.4.6 subvariant makes up nearly 14% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday estimated that by Oct. 8 nearly 14% of the circulating coronavirus variants in the United States were of the BA.4.6 subvariant of Omicron. In the week ending Oct. 8, the BA.4.6 subvariant is expected to make up 13.6% of total COVID cases in the U.S., higher than the 12.7% prevalence last week.

White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up

The White House expects the rate of vaccination in its fall booster campaign to pick up over the coming weeks, and its COVID response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha on Friday characterized the initial pace as "a really good start." The United States in September started rolling out the updated COVID shots, redesigned to take on both the currently circulating BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants as well as the original version of the virus targeted by all previous COVID vaccines and boosters. The so-called bivalent boosters are available to anyone aged 12 and older.

CVS Health, Centene lead health insurers lower after 2023 Medicare ratings

Shares of drugstore operator CVS Health fell as much as 10% and insurer Centene slumped 8%, leading declines in major U.S. health insurers after performance ratings for health insurance plans from a federal government program were released.

CVS' largest health insurance plan for Medicare recipients received a lower performance rating, the company said on Thursday, leading to more than $11.6 billion being wiped off its market value by 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday.

Indonesia in talks with African countries to export its homemade COVID shot

Indonesia is in talks with several African countries, including Nigeria, to export and donate its homemade COVID-19 vaccine, its developer said on Friday, after becoming the first country in Southeast Asia to approve a domestically developed COVID shot. Indonesian approval for the shot, the detailed trial data of which has yet to be announced and is primarily based on coroanvirus variants preceding Omicron, underscores progress in vaccine research and in reducing reliance on foreign technology.

U.S. buys radiation sickness drug as part of long-standing program

The U.S. government this week bought $290 million in supplies of a drug designed to treat blood cell injuries following radiological and nuclear emergencies as part of what it said were long-standing efforts to prepare for potential health impacts from threats to national security. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services purchased the drug Nplate from Amgen Inc.

Canada authorises Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster

Canada on Friday authorised updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech SE that target the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, according to the government's website. Pfizer and BioNTech said in a joint statement the companies will make "significant volumes of the vaccine available in the coming days".

U.S. EPA proposes to declare aviation lead emissions public health danger

The U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Friday said it was proposing to declare emissions from piston-engine aircraft operating on leaded fuel pose a danger to public health. Emissions from the 190,000 U.S. general aviation airplanes operating on leaded fuel account for about 70% of the lead entering the atmosphere, according to U.S. government estimates. Lead is not in jet fuel, which is used by commercial aircraft.

FDA expands use of GSK's vaccine during pregnancy to prevent whooping cough in infants

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday allowed the use of GlaxoSmithKline's Boostrix vaccine during the third trimester of pregnancy to prevent whooping cough in infants younger than two months of age. "When the Boostrix vaccine is given during pregnancy, it boosts antibodies in the mother, which are transferred to the developing baby," the agency said.

