Deeply saddened by loss of lives in Nashik bus accident: President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Maharashtras Nashik and wished the injured a speedy recovery.Ten people were killed and 24 injured after a private bus hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik in the early hours of Saturday, according to police.I am deeply saddened to learn about the death of many people in a bus fire in Nashik.
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Maharashtra's Nashik and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
Ten people were killed and 24 injured after a private bus hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik in the early hours of Saturday, according to police.
''I am deeply saddened to learn about the death of many people in a bus fire in Nashik. I express my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,'' the President said in a tweet in Hindi.
