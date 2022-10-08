Death toll from Irish petrol station explosion rises to seven

The number of people killed in an explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal on Friday has risen to seven, with search and recovery efforts continuing, Irish police said on Saturday.

The explosion happened shortly after 3 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) at the service station on the outskirts of the village of Creeslough. Eight more people were receiving treatment in the hospital, police said. They have not addressed the cause of the explosion.

Photographs from the scene showed a residential unit above the service station's store with walls blown out and a partially collapsed roof, and debris scattered across the forecourt where several cars were parked.

