Rail in northern Germany at a standstill due to technical issue
Updated: 08-10-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 13:08 IST
German rail traffic in Northern Germany, including in the state of Lower Saxony and the city states of Bremen and Hamburg, was at a standstill on Saturday morning due to a technical problem, a spokesperson for operator Deutsche Bahn said.
The spokesperson said the cause was an issue with radio communication.
