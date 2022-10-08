Left Menu

Progressive Infotech launches 24x7 Managed Security Operations Centre (SOC) to transform Security Operations and maximize ROI for customers globally

The IT Managed Services Provider, trusted by 150+ Indian and Global brands, strengthens its IT Security Management offering by launching a modern Security Operations Centre (SOC) with Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR), and User and Entity Behaviour Analytics (UEBA) solutions.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-10-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 13:18 IST
Progressive Infotech launches 24x7 Managed Security Operations Centre (SOC) to transform Security Operations and maximize ROI for customers globally
Progressive Infotech. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The IT Managed Services Provider, trusted by 150+ Indian and Global brands, strengthens its IT Security Management offering by launching a modern Security Operations Centre (SOC) with Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR), and User and Entity Behaviour Analytics (UEBA) solutions. Progressive Infotech, one of the leading providers of IT managed services and digital workplaces service transformation brand headquartered in India serving over 150+ Indian and global brands, is excited to announce the launch of its 24x7 Security Operations Centre (SOC) in National Capital Region (NCR), India to support businesses globally in securing their digital infrastructure. Along with the NOC center based out of Noida, Progressive's SOC offers Cyber Readiness Audits, Vulnerability Management Services, Cyber Assurance Services, Threat Hunting, Automation, and 24x7 Cyber Monitoring & Management Services.

The cyber threat landscape has never been more severe, with the end users becoming the new perimeter. There is also an explosion of attack vectors, and the threat actors have refined their methods, leveraging machine learning and automation to multiply the threat vectors and intensity; thus, the number and impacts of attacks are only likely to grow from here. Organizations are really struggling to overcome these attacks and future-proof the security posture with confidence. Numerous alerts and false positives from multiple tools are making it more challenging for them to detect and respond to threats. The issue is made worse by the lack of availability of talent amid the great resignation wave. "The newly launched 24x7 SOC builds on Progressive Infotech's strength as a complete managed services provider for clients globally. We are excited to share that we've already onboarded one of the world's leading renewable energy solutions providers onto our 24x7 SOC services," said Prateek Garg, Founder and Managing Director at Progressive Infotech. The importance for businesses to adopt a managed Security Operations Centre (SOC) with 24x7 monitoring, remediation, and management capabilities are more than ever in the new post-pandemic work from anywhere, anytime, and on any device work environment.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022