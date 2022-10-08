Left Menu

UP: 2 die in road accident

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 08-10-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 14:56 IST
Two persons, including a trader, died in a road accident in the Nakur police station area, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (Dehat) Suraj Rai on Saturday told PTI that Ashok Kumar (35) and grocery merchant Anil Gupta (50) were returning to Nakur on a scooter on Friday night when they were hit by an unknown vehicle.

''The impact of the collision was so huge that Anil and Ashok fell from the scooter. Ashok died on the spot, while Anil succumbed to his injuries at a hospital at around 4 am,'' he said.

Bodies of both the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

