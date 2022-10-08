Japan, U.S. conduct joint drill involving aircraft carrier -Japan govt
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-10-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 15:23 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan and the United States are conducting a joint military drill involving U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan in areas around Japan in light of North Korea's repeated missile launches, the Japan's Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
The bilateral exercise, in which a Japanese destroyer is also participating, has been underway since Oct. 1, a ministry announcement said. It did not say when it is scheduled to end.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- North Korea's
- United States
- Defense Ministry
- Japan
- U.S.
- Japanese
- Ronald Reagan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
At U.N., Micronesia denounces Japan plan to release Fukushima water into Pacific
Japan PM says to ease COVID border control requirements next month
Japan's funeral for divisive slain PM Shinzo Abe fuels backlash
Hundreds demand cancellation of Japanese ex-leader's funeral
China to send vice chairman of political advisory body to attend funeral of Japan's Abe