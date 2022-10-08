Left Menu

Maha: Bus catches fire, 33 passengers alight safely, short-circuit suspected

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 08-10-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 16:31 IST
Maha: Bus catches fire, 33 passengers alight safely, short-circuit suspected
A state-run transport bus caught fire in Vani in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday afternoon, though no one was injured in the incident as all 33 passengers alighted safely, an official said.

The blaze took place near the toll plaza in Saptashring Garh and the likely cause seems to be a short-circuit, the official added.

''Driver SB Garud and conductor Surekha Khalate of the bus, which belongs to Pimpalgaon Baswant depot, showed presence of mind and ensured all 33 passengers alighted safely. The blaze was put out some time later,'' he said.

The fire comes just hours after a bus coming from Yavatmal hit a trailer truck in Nandur Naka in Nashik at 5:15 am, killing 11 persons and injuring 38.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

