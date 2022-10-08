Left Menu

Three people died in Crimea bridge incident - Russian investigators

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-10-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 16:36 IST
Three people have been found dead so far as the result of a truck explosion on a bridge linking Russia to Crimea, Russia's Investigative Committee said on Saturday.

"They are believed to be passengers of a car that was near the truck that exploded. The bodies of two victims, a man and a woman, have already been recovered from the water and their identities are being established," the committee said in a statement.

The investigators have also established the details of the truck and its owner, registered in Russia's southern Krasnodar region, and begun searching his place of residence, it added.

