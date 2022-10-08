German rail operator blames network breakdown on sabotage -state media
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-10-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 16:46 IST
German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said sabotage was behind a breakdown in the train network in northern Germany earlier on Saturday and investigations are ongoing, state broadcaster ARD reported.
Neither Deutsche Bahn nor the Interior Ministry were immediately available for comment.
