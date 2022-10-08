Left Menu

German rail operator blames network breakdown on sabotage -state media

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-10-2022 16:46 IST
German rail operator blames network breakdown on sabotage -state media
  • Germany

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said sabotage was behind a breakdown in the train network in northern Germany earlier on Saturday and investigations are ongoing, state broadcaster ARD reported.

Neither Deutsche Bahn nor the Interior Ministry were immediately available for comment.

