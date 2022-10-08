Limited road traffic to resume on undamaged lane of Crimean Bridge - ministry
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-10-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 18:51 IST
Russia's Transport Ministry said on Saturday that road traffic would resume shortly on the intact lanes of the Crimean Bridge, which was damaged by an explosion on Saturday morning.
The ministry said traffic would be limited to crossing the bridge in alternating directions.
