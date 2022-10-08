Left Menu

Limited road traffic resumes on intact lanes of Crimea bridge

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-10-2022 19:18 IST
Russia's Transport Ministry said on Saturday that limited road traffic for cars and buses had resumed on intact lanes of the Crimean Bridge, which was hit by an explosion early in the morning.

It said traffic would for now be restricted to crossing between Crimea and the Russian Taman peninsula in alternating directions.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed governor of the Crimean peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014, said on social media that heavy goods vehicles would have to wait to cross by ferry.

