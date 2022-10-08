Left Menu

Toyota Kirloskar presents its latest Urban Cruiser Hyryder in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-10-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 19:19 IST
Toyota Kirloskar presents its latest Urban Cruiser Hyryder in TN
  • Country:
  • India

Automobile maker Toyota Kirloskar Motor showcased its latest B-segment sports utility vehicle (SUV) Urban Cruiser Hyryder here, equipped with a host of features including a self-charging strong-hybrid electric powertrain, the company said on Saturday.

Lanson Toyota, one of the company's major dealership facilities in the city, launched the vehicle in the presence of its Chairman and Managing Director M Lankalingam, executive director Shivanka Lankalingam among others.

The medium-sized SUV has been priced at Rs 15.11 lakh (ex-showroom) and the company claims fuel efficiency of 27.97 kilometres per litre.

The vehicle is available in four variants including, strong hybrid, mid-hybrid, and all wheel drive (AWD).

''With Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Toyota is charting a new course in India. It marks the entry of Toyota's globally acclaimed self-charging strong hybrid electric vehicle technology in the mass segment,'' Lankalingam said in a company statement.

''We are excited to experience the SUV. It is well known that reliability has always been one of the biggest selling points for a Toyota car and we at Lanson Toyota are dedicated to provide an unparalleled service to customers,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022