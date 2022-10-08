Left Menu

Mumbai: Doctor, assistant booked for rape on complaint of woman in Gwalior

A doctor and his assistant have been booked for rape on the complaint of a 40-year-old woman in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Saturday.As per the complainant, she had gone to the clinic of the doctor in Shri Ram Colony for treatment of some problem, Jhansi Road police station inspector Sanjeev Nayan Sharma said.She has said she was raped inside a room in the clinic by the doctor and his assistant on Wednesday.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 08-10-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 19:40 IST
A doctor and his assistant have been booked for rape on the complaint of a 40-year-old woman in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Saturday.

As per the complainant, she had gone to the clinic of the doctor in Shri Ram Colony for treatment of some problem, Jhansi Road police station inspector Sanjeev Nayan Sharma said.

''She has said she was raped inside a room in the clinic by the doctor and his assistant on Wednesday. They threatened her and then let her go. Efforts are on to nab the two. The doctor runs a clinic here but is attached to a government hospital in Dholpur in Rajasthan,'' the official added.

