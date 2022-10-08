Maha: Truck laden with hydrogen cylinders overturns, catches fire in Nashik district; no casualties
The cylinders in the truck caught fire and started exploding one after another. The vehicle was completely gutted, the official said.There was panic in the area as the cylinders started exploding.
A truck laden with hydrogen cylinders overturned and caught fire on Manmad-Malegaon road in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday, police said.
There were no casualties in the accident that took place near Manmad in the afternoon, an official said.
One of the front tyres of the truck, which was carrying 200 hydrogen gas cylinders, burst near Kandagaon Phata. The driver lost control of the wheel and the vehicle turned turtle, he said. The cylinders in the truck caught fire and started exploding one after another. The vehicle was completely gutted, the official said.
There was panic in the area as the cylinders started exploding. Teams from the police, fire brigade and other agencies reached the spot, but couldn't go near the vehicle because of the blasts, he said.
The police stopped vehicular traffic on the road up to 2 km, the official said, adding that the blaze was doused after three to four hours.
