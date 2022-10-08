Delhi govt transfers special secretary to LG to MCD

The Delhi government transferred the special secretary to the lieutenant governor to the MCD on Saturday and appointed three senior officers to the revenue department, which is executing various important projects, including digitisation of land records.

In an order, the services department of the city government said Sakshi Mittal, the special secretary to LG V K Saxena, has now been posted as the additional secretary of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Namgyal Angmu has been appointed as the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Kapashera and will look after the ''Revenue Estates'' project. Navneet Mann (SDM, Alipur) and Sarjana Yadav (SDM, Chanakyapuri) have been assigned the e-Courts and e-Platform projects respectively.

Apart from digitisation of land records, the revenue department is also executing the e-Courts project and faceless services at the sub-registrar offices in 11 districts of Delhi.

The LG, who also controls the services department, had earlier this year suspended several officers, including SDMs and sub-registrars, for the transfer of enemy properties to private individuals in an ''illegal'' manner in North Delhi and South Delhi districts.

Under the ''Revenue Estates'' project, the Delhi government is carrying out digitisation of all the government land records. The digitised records will also be available on the official website of the revenue department, officials said.

Shilpa Shinde, a 2006-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who is presently working as the additional commissioner of the MCD, will be the new managing director of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), according to the order.

