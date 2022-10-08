Python rescued from residential colony in Medininagar

A five-feet long python was rescued from a posh residential colony near the police line in Palamu district's Medininagar town, about 165 km from the state capital Ranchi, a police officer said.

Panic prevailed in the area after the reptile had entered in the house of one Prem Jaiswal of the residential colony on Friday night.

Local residents informed the forest department and also the police.

The town police outpost 3 in-charge Mantus Mahato and Assistant Sub-Inspector Nabi Ansari along with a team rescued the python and released it in the hilly area.

The python had entered the residential area in search of food.

Officer-in-Charge of Town police station, Abhay Kumar Sinha said a special police team was formed to rescue the python and the operation was successful.

