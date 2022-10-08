North Korea fired second short-range missile -Yonhap

North Korea fired a second short-range missile on Sunday, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

South Korea's military detected the launches from Munchon, in Gangwon Province, between 1:48 a.m. and 1:58 a.m. (1648 and 1658 GMT), the news agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)