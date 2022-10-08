Left Menu

Pak's ex-PM Imran Khan's helicopter makes emergency landing in Rawalpindi due to technical snag

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-10-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 23:53 IST
Pak's ex-PM Imran Khan's helicopter makes emergency landing in Rawalpindi due to technical snag
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan’s helicopter made an emergency landing in Rawalpindi on Saturday due to a technical problem.

In a statement released on Twitter, Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party said he was en route to Bani Gala from Dera Ismail Khan town in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa when the helicopter made the emergency landing near Adiala village in Rawalpindi due to a technical snag.

Khan later left for his Banigala residence near Islamabad by road, the party said.

Khan had visited Dera Ismail Khan to distribute cash cheques to the flood affectees.

Last month a plane carrying the former prime minister returned to Islamabad soon after takeoff due to bad weather conditions over the weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

 Global
4
Key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia hit by huge explosion

Key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia hit by huge explosion

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022