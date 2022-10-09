Left Menu

SC-constituted committee to camp in Puducherry to assess high accident rate: Minister

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 09-10-2022 00:24 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 00:24 IST
SC-constituted committee to camp in Puducherry to assess high accident rate: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga said a high-level committee constituted by the Supreme Court will visit the Union territory on Sunday to carry out a field survey to assess the high rate of road accidents.

She said the committee had been visiting states and Union territories that report a high rate of accidents.

In 2021, Puducherry had reported the second highest rate of accident mortality (58 per cent), after Chhattisgarh (59 per cent).

''With Puducherry being one of the states with high cases of road accidents, the committee will camp here and assess the reasons,'' the minister said.

She said the government has already enforced compulsory wearing of helmets for both riders on two-wheelers to ensure their safety and minimise fatal injuries in case of accidents.

The government was also planning to earmark specific time periods for the movement of heavy duty vehicles, the minister added.

''Further, we are considering asking school managements to rework their time so that the children do not have to face heavy traffic,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

 Global
4
Key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia hit by huge explosion

Key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia hit by huge explosion

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022