Five electrocuted in UP village

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 09-10-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 10:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people, including three children, were on Sunday electrocuted while four others sustained burn injuries when they came in contact with a high tension wire here, police said. The incident took place at about 4 am in Masupur village in Nanpara area when the villagers were taking out a procession and an iron rod kept in a cart they were travelling in came in contact with the wire, locals said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Ashok Kumar told PTI that while four people died on the spot, one died during treatment in a hospital.

The condition of one was the injured was stated to be critical, he said.

Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide treatment to the injured.

