Andersen Global sees 'extraordinary' mkt opportunities in India, to continue to add quality workforce: CEO Mark Vorsatz

Tax firm Andersen Global sees 'extraordinary' market opportunities in India and will continue to add quality manpower and focus on training, its Chairman and CEO Mark L Vorsatz said.

The global tax firm is looking to expand its practice in Japan and China and also offer its tax and legal services in several countries as it has set a goal to be the best in the world, he added.

Vorsatz was here for Andersen's first regional partner meeting in India. Nangia Andersen LLP is the only member firm of Andersen in India.

''We will continue to add quality people. We see the market opportunities as extraordinary. We have invested in both a global tax program (we have about 180 people enrolled globally, and India graduated 7 candidates last year), have launched a global MBA program this last May and hope to add a global accounting master's program next year,'' he said in an email interview.

Vorsatz said the firm has seen rapid growth in Asia in the last 16 months.

''We still need to complete our build out in Asia by adding a practice in Japan and China. In addition, we have a number of countries where we need to add legal services. Our goal is not to be the biggest, but the best in the world,'' he said.

He also said a country's tax system should reward risk taking, hard work and entrepreneurship in a way that encourages investment in the local economy.

To a query on how he sees India as an investment destination as compared to other competing countries, Vorsatz said ''... it is important that India create an environment where there is an incentive for multinationals to build plants, expand investment, and, most important, create high paying jobs.'' ''Some of this can be a result of leveling the playing field, reducing regulatory constraints, and having a tax system that is equitable,'' he noted.

Asked in what ways he sees India as a growing market, Vorsatz said the country is a dynamic market with tremendous growth potential, outstanding demographics and a significant labor pool and consumer market. ''We are well positioned with Nangia Andersen LLP firm to continue our extraordinary and diversified growth.'' Andersen is one of the largest independent tax firms in the world that has more than 11,000 total headcount, 1,800 global partners and a presence in more than 170 countries. PTI JD ABM DRR

