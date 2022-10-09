Left Menu

EoIs invited from consultants of advanced analytics, AI, ML by RBI

As artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and machine learning get embedded in our lives in terms of GPS navigation, stock markets and so on, the central bank is seeking expressions of interest from consultants in these next-generation technologies for inputs.

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 15:17 IST
This Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s project was conceived to expand the analysis of a huge data repository with the central bank, the RBI release said recently, adding that externally, through the engagement of external experts, it is expected to greatly enhance the effectiveness and sharpness of supervision.These consultant(s) will be engaged for the purpose of undertaking exploration and profiling data with a supervisory focus; creating, developing and deploying models based on specific use cases identified by the consultant and/or provided by the department and creation; and maintaining a cloud-based digital analytical zone, among others.

The RBI statement revealed it was seeking the services of consultants for support and assistance in the areas of data exploration, data profiling and use cases, among others. Consultant(s) should explore the data that is available within the universe of returns collected as may be identified for some specific use case. (ANI)

