Left Menu

6 die due to electrocution in UP's Bahraich

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 09-10-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 15:18 IST
6 die due to electrocution in UP's Bahraich
  • Country:
  • India

Six people, including five minors, were killed while four sustained burn injuries after they came in contact with a high-tension wire in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place around 4 am in Masupur village in the Nanpara area when the villagers were taking out a procession and an iron rod kept in a cart came in contact with the wire, locals said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar told PTI that while four people were killed on the spot, one died during treatment in a hospital.

Later, another boy, Arafat (10), died in the hospital, pushing the death toll in the incident to six, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar Choudhary said the other victims have been indentified as Sufian (12), Ilyas (16), Tabrez (16), Ashraf Ali (30), all residents of Bhaggadwa in Nanpara, and Shafiq (12) from Malhipur in Shravasti district.

The family members of the victims have told police that they do not want post-mortem of the bodies to be conducted as no one is to be blamed for the accident, the officer said.

Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that the injured get proper treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022