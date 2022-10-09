Left Menu

Byju's says incorrect Indian map not part of its study material

Edtech major Byjus on Sunday said an incorrect map of India that is circulating on the internet has been wrongly attributed to the company and it will approach the authorities for further investigation and action. A Byjus spokesperson said the image in circulation is fake and not from its material.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 20:02 IST
Byju's says incorrect Indian map not part of its study material
  • Country:
  • India

Edtech major Byju's on Sunday said an incorrect map of India that is circulating on the internet has been wrongly attributed to the company and it will approach the authorities for further investigation and action. The map, which has been attributed to Byju's, shows a few parts of Kashmir as ''Azad Kashmir'' and ''Aksai Chin'', sparking outrage on social media against the edtech firm. A Byju's spokesperson said the image in circulation is fake and not from its material. ''All our content is watermarked and additionally our logo usage is incorrect, we never use an underline below the logo. We strongly condemn the incorrect map of India that is being distributed maliciously with our incorrect logo placed on it,'' the spokesperson said. The image has been attributed to student notes and also to an exam paper of Byju's, which has been denied by the company. ''This is not part of any material that we have distributed. Our curriculum and all material created are strictly aligned to multiple accreditation boards at the national level, and are created keeping in mind the highest standards. We will be reporting this to the concerned authorities for further investigation and action,'' the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022