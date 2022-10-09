Left Menu

Two killed as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

PTI | Pauri | Updated: 09-10-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 20:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two people were killed and one was injured on Sunday when the car in which they were travelling fell into a 30-metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, the disaster control room said.

The accident occurred near Parsundakhal when the passengers were on their way to Delhi after attending a wedding in Burasi village, it said.

Veer Singh Panwar (64) and his sister Bira Devi (60) died on the spot. Panwar's wife Sunita Devi was injured and rushed to a hospital, the disaster control room said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

