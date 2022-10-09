5 injured as roof of building collapses in Delhi

Five people were injured after the roof of a building collapsed here on Sunday evening, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

Three to four more people are believed to be trapped under the debris, they said.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said a call was received about a roof collapse in the Lahori Gate area around 7.30 pm.

Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. So far, five people have been shifted to the hospital. Rescue operation is on to locate others, he said.

