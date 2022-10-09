Maha: 11 of 12 persons killed in Nashik bus accident identified; truck driver held
The 12 people killed in collision between a private bus and a trailer truck in Nashik city of Maharashtra included nine men and two women while one deceased is yet to be identified, civil hospital sources said on Sunday.
The 12 people killed in collision between a private bus and a trailer truck in Nashik city of Maharashtra included nine men and two women while one deceased is yet to be identified, civil hospital sources said on Sunday. They said the 11 deceased included a 15-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl. Police have arrested the driver of the truck, Ramji alias Lavkush Jadhir Yadav, who fled the spot after the accident, an official said on Sunday. At least 12 passengers were killed and 43 others injured after a private bus hit a trailer truck and caught fire in Nashik city on Saturday. Some of them were charred, a police officer had said, adding that DNA tests will be conducted to establish the identity of the unknown deceased.
A case was registered under sections 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence ), 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 ( Causing hurt by an act which endangers human life, etc), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by an act which endangers human life,), 427 (Mischief causing damage to others) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 184, 134 (A) (B) of Motor Vehicle Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
