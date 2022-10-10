Left Menu

Maha: 34 passengers injured as bus hits vehicle in Thane district

At least 34 passengers travelling in a private luxury bus were injured after it hit an unidentified vehicle on a bridge at Shahapur in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred in the early hours on Sunday when the bus was headed towards Mumbai from Nashik, a police official said. Among the injured, 20 passengers suffered head injuries, doctors at a private hospital said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-10-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 00:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least 34 passengers travelling in a private luxury bus were injured after it hit an unidentified vehicle on a bridge at Shahapur in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred in the early hours on Sunday when the bus was headed towards Mumbai from Nashik, a police official said. Among the injured, 20 passengers suffered head injuries, doctors at a private hospital said.

