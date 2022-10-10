Left Menu

MiCoB Delivers 3D Concrete Printed Runway Controller Hut For the Pune Air Force Station

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 10-10-2022 11:06 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 11:06 IST
MiCoB Pvt Ltd, an Industry 4.0 start-up company based out of Gandhinagar, Gujarat, announced today that it has delivered a 3D concrete printed runway controller hut to the Military Engineer Services for the Airbase in Pune in a record time of 30 days. The built-out structure is India's very first hybrid 'G+1' building to use 3D Concrete Printing with pre-fabricated steel structure.

''MiCoB is currently laser-focused on its mission of 'Defend the Defenders' by helping build 3D Concrete Printed structures for the Indian Military which includes permanent defence structures, 'G+1' living spaces and other critical infrastructure in far-flung geographical areas and extreme climate zones in India,'' said Shashank Shekhar, the CEO and a co-founder of MiCoB. ''MiCoB believes that robotic 3D Concrete Printing combined with conventional and other innovative construction technologies has the potential to bring speed, design flexibility and better quality compliance in the construction industry,'' Shashank added.

''The robotic 3D concrete printer, high-performance ink, a proprietary software solution and our design and engineering services form the core of what we have developed at MiCoB since our journey began at IIT Gandhinagar,'' said Rishabh Mathur, the CTO and a co-founder of MiCoB, ''I am proud to say that we have solved the toughest construction problem of building critical infrastructure under extreme geo-climatic conditions and at high speed with great quality.'' ''Even the sky is not the limit for us as we embark on a future filled with disruptive opportunities in residential, office, public works, outdoor furniture, decorative artefacts, licensing and franchising our 3D concrete printer and ink technology,'' proudly noted Ankita Sinha, the CMO and a co-founder of MiCoB. ''When we read this news (https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/pune-air-base-gets-3d-printed-runway-controller-hut20220929110804/), we jumped with joy and said to ourselves we have miles to go,'' she added.

ABOUT MiCoB MiCoB (https://micob.in) offers 3D Concrete Printing Solutions to military, residential, commercial, infrastructure, and architectural market segments. MiCoB is based out of Gandhinagar, India.

Media Contact: Ankita Sinha info@micob.in +91-8780379232 Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916987/Runway_Controller_Hut.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

