Ukraine's defence ministry vows revenge for Russian missile strikes
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-10-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 13:10 IST
Ukraine's Defence Ministry said it would seek revenge for Russian missile strikes that hit cities across Ukraine on Monday morning.
"There is sacrifice amongst people and destruction," the ministry said on its Facebook page. "The enemy will be punished for the pain and death brought upon our land! We will get our revenge!"
