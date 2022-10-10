Jaiprakash Power Ventures board approves sale of Nigrie cement grinding unit in Madhya Pradesh

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) on Monday said it has decided to sell its cement grinding unit in Nigrie, Madhya Pradesh along with other non-core assets.

''The board of directors in its meeting held on October 10, 2022, has decided to divest Nigrie cement grinding unit as well as other non-core assets,'' the company said in a BSE filing. T The meeting was convened to apprise the board of the recommendations of the audit committee regarding proposals of divestment of the unit and review the progress made in the reduction of company's debt.

