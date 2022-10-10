Left Menu

Jaiprakash Power Ventures board approves sale of Nigrie cement grinding unit in Madhya Pradesh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 13:27 IST
Jaiprakash Power Ventures board approves sale of Nigrie cement grinding unit in Madhya Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) on Monday said it has decided to sell its cement grinding unit in Nigrie, Madhya Pradesh along with other non-core assets.

''The board of directors in its meeting held on October 10, 2022, has decided to divest Nigrie cement grinding unit as well as other non-core assets,'' the company said in a BSE filing. T The meeting was convened to apprise the board of the recommendations of the audit committee regarding proposals of divestment of the unit and review the progress made in the reduction of company's debt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022