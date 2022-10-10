PM Relocations Achieves the Turnover of 100 Cr in 2nd Quarter; Aims to Double its Revenue by FY 2022-23

PM Relocations Pvt. Ltd. (PMR), a global relocation firm based out of India, today announced that it has achieved a turnover of 100 crores in just 6 months of FY-2022-23. Buoyed by strong performance in the last two quarters, the company is now looking forward to achieving a revenue of INR 200 Crores by FY 2022-23. Being an MSME, it is a great achievement and feat to be able to cross the 100 Cr revenue mark in just half the time without any external funding support. Aiming to reach 200 Cr by the end of this financial year, the team at PM Relocations is aggressively working and progressing toward the direction. As a part of its brand growth strategy, the company first ensured that it focused on business service extensions to cater to the current demand in the market. In the last year, PM Relocations launched it various umbrella brands including PMRGO, PMR Logistics, Relo+, PetGo, Artistics, Baggage+, and Store+. Apart from service offering the company is also focusing on growth and expansion across India.

The brand has physically upgraded to better equip and security-enabled warehousing facilities which were almost double the existing warehouses. PM Relocations 60% of revenue is achieved by International moving and the remaining 40% comes from domestic moving which includes Intra-India moves and intra-city moves. In terms of the domestic market, about 10% of business is generated through commercial moving and about 80% of the business is B2B and the remaining 20% is B2C. On eyeing the 200 crores turnover in FY 2022-23, Ms.Aakanksha Bhargava, CEO of PMR, said, "We are very focused and dedicated to achieving the target of 200 crores as a company. We are proud to be the only relocation company in India that provides international moving including not just out-of-India and to-India moves but also the third country moves. We are certain that our diverse brand portfolio will help us to meet the target." Founded in 1986 by Rajiv Bhargava and Rajeev Sharma as PM Packers & Movers, the firm was rebranded as PM Relocations in 2006 targeting the global relocation market. Since then, the firm has grown by over 3000 percent. PM Relocations has grown from 45 employees in 2007 to 600+ employees working to simplify moving solutions across the globe. The company is further planning to explore full-fledged pet moving, settling-in services, storage services, and baggage services.

