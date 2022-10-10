Left Menu

BoM raises lending rate by 20 bps; EMIs to become costlier

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 13:51 IST
BoM raises lending rate by 20 bps; EMIs to become costlier
Bank of Maharashtra Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Monday raised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 0.20 per cent or 20 basis points across tenors.

The revision will make loans linked to MCLR benchmark costlier.

The benchmark one-year MCLR will be 7.80 per cent from Monday, as against 7.60 per cent.

The one-year rate is used to fix most consumer loans such as auto, personal and home loans.

The overnight to six months tenor MCLRs are raised by 0.20 per cent each in the range of 7.30 to 7.70 per cent.

The hike has been effected in their benchmark rate linked to the repo rate, which was increased by half a percentage point to 5.9 per cent last month by the Reserve Bank of India.

Many banks led by State Bank of India (SBI) have already adjusted their lending rates after the Reserve Bank raised the benchmark interest rate to tame inflation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022