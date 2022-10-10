Moldova says three Russian cruise missiles crossed Moldovan air space
Moldova said three cruise missiles fired by Russia at Ukraine had crossed Moldovan air space on Monday, and that it was summoning the Russian ambassador to explain.
"Three cruise missiles launched on Ukraine this morning from Russian ships in the Black Sea crossed Moldova's airspace. I instructed that Russia's ambassador be summoned to provide an explanation," Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu wrote on Twitter.
