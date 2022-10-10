Left Menu

Moldova says three Russian cruise missiles crossed Moldovan air space

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 14:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Moldova

Moldova said three cruise missiles fired by Russia at Ukraine had crossed Moldovan air space on Monday, and that it was summoning the Russian ambassador to explain.

"Three cruise missiles launched on Ukraine this morning from Russian ships in the Black Sea crossed Moldova's airspace. I instructed that Russia's ambassador be summoned to provide an explanation," Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

