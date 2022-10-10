Rajamani Krishnamurti assumes charge as ISSDA president

Left Menu

The Indian Stainless Steel Development Association ISSDA on Monday said it has appointed Rajamani Krishnamurti as its president with immediate effect.With three decades of industry experience, Krishnamurti replaces KK Pahuja, the association said in a statement.In his new capacity, Krishnamurti will be responsible for leading ISSDA to amplify awareness and applications of stainless steel.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 14:52 IST
The Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) on Monday said it has appointed Rajamani Krishnamurti as its president with immediate effect.

With three decades of industry experience, Krishnamurti replaces KK Pahuja, the association said in a statement.

In his new capacity, Krishnamurti will be responsible for leading ISSDA to amplify awareness and applications of stainless steel. He will also lead collaborations with stainless steel stakeholders in India and abroad.

''As the fastest-growing in the metal segment, stainless steel is well-poised to bring in an Aatmanirbhar and green tomorrow. The domestic industry has proved its mettle by actively increasing stainless steel adoption, despite various global and domestic challenges,'' Krishnamurti said.

According to ISSDA, he has over 30 years of experience and served in leadership positions at various business houses like ESSEL Group, ESSAR Group, RPG Group, JSW Group and CII, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

